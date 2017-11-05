New Clothing Line Being Introduced By Kroger

Beginning next fall, Kroger will be launching their very own clothing line.

The supermarket chain announced Friday Nov. 3, 2017 plans for the brand to make its debut at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores across the country. The line will be a casual collection to span from children to teens and adults.

It’s no surprise the grocery chain is taking a step in this direction since more traditional grocery chains have been facing increased competition from several companies like Walmart, Amazon and high-end grocers.

However companies like Amazon purchasing grocery companies like Whole Foods Market Inc. over the summer dramatically raised concerns about the viability of traditional grocers and their future in the industry.

-source via ktvt.com