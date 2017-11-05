Mel Gibson And Danny Glover May Be Back For ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Looks like Riggs and Murtaugh could be coming back for a fifth time!

Deadline reports that Mel Gibson and Danny Glover with the longtime movie series’ director Richard Donner are in talks for a possible fifth movie in the Lethal Weapon series.

Apparently the discussions are still early, but according to the report all three are on board and discussing options. So there’s no guarantee but we a seriously hoping this gets made!

The last installment in the franchise Lethal Weapon 4, was released almost 20 years ago.

-source via mensfitness.com