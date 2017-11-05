American Woman Wins NYC Marathon, First Since 70s

Shalane Flanagan, 36, places first becoming first American woman to win the NYC marathon in nearly 40 years.

She posted a time of 2h 26m 53s beating Kenyan Mary Keitany who won the NYC marathon for three years straight and even setting a world record back in April.

The last time an American woman placed first was Miki Gorman who won back to back in 1976 and 1977.

In the men’s, Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor of Kenya won first place, beating country man Wilson Kipsang only by 3 seconds. Geoffrey timed at 2h 101m 53s.

Congrats to the winners! I could never run a marathon.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via PEOPLE

