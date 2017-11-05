American Pickers Head to the Lone Star State

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from the hit television series, ‘American Pickers’ are heading to Texas.

As they travel the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank look to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. The ‘pickers’ are looking to meet interesting people with unique and exceptional items. The team will be traveling throughout the lone star state in December and January.

American Pickers is constantly on the hunt for leads and are looking to explore all that Texas has to offer. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques you can send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection (with photos) to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.