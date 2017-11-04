Matthew McConaughey Keeps Proving Us Why He’s One Of Our Favorite Texas Celebs

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, charity, kentucky, Matthew McConaughey, November, Thanksgiving, Turkeys, Wild Turkey
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 the king of chill, Matthew McConaughey went out to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and helped to pass out 4,500 turkeys!

A Facebook Live video showed McConaughey go to the Wild Turkey Distillery and told everyone that he and “250 volunteers are going to deliver 4,500 turkeys to people around Lawrenceburg, and the volunteers that are here don’t know I’m here, so Eddie Russell’s about to invite me on hopefully to surprise them.”  “And it’s my birthday,” the actor added.

McConaughey surprised Russell’s mom(married to Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller) and of course she was overjoyed to see the Oscar-winner at her home.

-source via people.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live