Chrissy Teigen made one server’s day during a recent outing at Outback Steakhouse. The server, Mikayla Scott, told Dayton.com in an interview, “She walked in with all her glam. I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.” But that was not the case at all. The server did everything right and at the end, Teigen tipped her $1000 on a bill that cost $193.81.

Both the model and husband John Legend are known fans of the Bloomin’ Onion.

when outback steakhouse flies people out to teach you to make a bloomin onion but you pass out pic.twitter.com/SwgkoaQLo8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2017