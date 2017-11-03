This Guy Makes Millions From Buy Stuff From Walmart And Selling It On Amazon

A 28-year-old ex accountant has found an amazingly clever way to make lots of money. Ryan Grant claims he makes six figures a year from buying out clearance items from Walmart and selling them on Amazon. All Grant does is walk through Walmarts with Amazon open on his phone. He compares the prices and uses Amazon’s fulfillment services to ship the items in bulk.

Grant even has a 725-square-foot warehouse filled with all the stuff he plans to sell. Grant says he’s on track to pull in 8$ million this year! Why didn’t we think of this?

