Texas Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, Arrested on DWI Charge

Lou Diamond Phillips, who is best known for portraying Ritchie Valens in La Bamba was arrested and jailed in Portland Texas early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated according to The Caller Times.

Philips was released around 11 a.m. after posting a $2,500 bond. Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said an officer was in the middle of traffic stop when Phillips pulled up behind the patrol car to ask for directions to Flour Bluff. The officer suspected he was intoxicated and called another officer to assist. Philips failed multiple sobriety tests then arrested and was taken to the San Patricio County Jail in Sinton. Cory said Phillips’ blood alcohol concentration was .20, which is more than double the legal limit. Philips currently has a re-occurring role on Netflix’s Longmire and Fox TV’s Brooklyn Nine Nine.