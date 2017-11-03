President Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Disappeared For 11 Minutes Yesterday

By JT
Photo Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

For 11 minutes yesterday, the world experienced what it would be like not to have President Donald Trump (or @RealDonaldTrump) on Twitter.

At first, people thought his account was hacked.  Or maybe the President had been banned.  Then Twitter said it was “human error”.

But then the truth came out.

In a statement, Twitter said, “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.  We are conducting a full internal review.”

In the end, a Twitter employee shut down President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on their last day of work.

Here’s what President Trump had to say about the incident this morning:

