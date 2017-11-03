President Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Disappeared For 11 Minutes Yesterday

For 11 minutes yesterday, the world experienced what it would be like not to have President Donald Trump (or @RealDonaldTrump) on Twitter.

At first, people thought his account was hacked. Or maybe the President had been banned. Then Twitter said it was “human error”.

But then the truth came out.

In a statement, Twitter said, “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.”

In the end, a Twitter employee shut down President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on their last day of work.

Here’s what President Trump had to say about the incident this morning:

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

