Friday, November 3

The year was 1995.  On this day, we were living in a post-Oklahoma City Bombing Universe, Michael Jordan had returned to basketball, and Kendall Jenner was born.

Nine songs and moments from November 3, 1995!

Alanis Morrissette-Hand In My Pocket

Collective Soul-December

Coolio-Gangsta’s Paradise

Weezer-Say It Ain’t So

Boyz II Men-Water Runs Dry

The Presidents of the United States of America-Lump

Everything But The Girl-Missing

Joan Osborne-One Of Us

Mariah Carey-Fantasy