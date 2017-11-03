Bride’s Brother Hides Pennywise The Clown In Engagement Photos

Jesse McLaren was sweet enough to shoot his sister’s engagement photos (which really did turn out beautifully). But it wasn’t until he added one of the most terrifying clowns in history to every single photo that the internet really noticed.

Check out McLaren’s Photoshopping greatness of Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown (from this year’s smash remake IT) below!

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

Source: Twitter

