‘Westworld’ Season 2 Production Suspended Due To Medical Emergency

HBO has hit the breaks on their filming of season 2 of ‘Westworld’ after a cast member suffered a serious injury. HBO confirmed that one of the show’s two production units have been shut down.

No conformation on who the cast member is, but we do know he is male and plays a recurring role. Sources close to the production claim the actor suffered a serious head injury caused by a fall while at home.

At this point, it is unclear if season 2 will make its scheduled premiere in the Spring of 2018.

