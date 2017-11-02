Wendy Williams Opens Up About Fainting On LIVE TV

Wendy Williams had a scary moment on Halloween, when she fainted during her LIVE TV show.

On Wednesday, Wendy went back on air to talk about her big moment. She tried to make light of it by getting excited that she was trending all day. Apparently , a lot of people thought it was a joke. She set the record straight though. She was talking to a producer when she could feel something wasn’t right. Now, like any great host, she thought she could make it through the last 12 minutes of the show. Unfortunately, we know how it ended. She fell to the ground.

Of course while Wendy is recounting this moment, she breaks down in tears, repeatedly saying “It was scary.” She told her audience that it was mad chaos behind the scenes. Eventually, her husband came out, scooped her up, and took her backstage. She did come back and to close out the show!

Now, after the show, the paramedics were waiting for her. They pumped her full of electrolytes, but everything else seemed fine.

So glad she’s ok! Keep hydrated Wendy!