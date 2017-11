See the sweet moment a father tries to comfort his newborn son as he receives his first shots ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o7zjHQ0xfD — People (@people) November 1, 2017

You definitely remember your first born getting shots for the first time. You baby is crying, sometimes yelling and you try to find ways to comfort your child.

Well this first time father tries to comfort his first born child while receiving his first time shots and it’s melting a lot of hearts on social media.

Check out this great video and tell me what you think!

Marco A. Salinas