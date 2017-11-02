Take A Trip To This B&B Made Entirely Of LEGOS

Photo by LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Airbnb and LEGO have partnered up to create one of the most unique B&B’s ever made. They’re offering the top LEGO builders from around the world the chance to stay in this massive hotel made entirely of LEGO blocks. The house, located in Billund, Denmark was made from 25 million LEGO bricks.

Just about everything in the house is made from LEGO bricks, including furniture, decorations and even the pet cat.

Want to spend the night with three friends? Then you’ll have to win a LEGO themed competition where you have to describe something you’d build if you had an infinite supply of LEGOS.

Check out some pictures of the LEGO house here!

Via Mashable

