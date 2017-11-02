Surprise! A New Last Jedi Trailer Pops Up During The Final Game Of The World Series

Star Wars fans got a huge surprise during Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night: a brand new trailer for The Last Jedi.

The film opens on December 15th, and the new 45-second teaser features some new footage – including a scene in which Luke Skywalker stepping into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. We also get to see Supreme Leader Snoke holding court, and some shots of a really intense Rey.

The new trailer hit Twitter simultaneously as it aired during Game 7, and the intrawebs immediately went nuts. C’mon, December!