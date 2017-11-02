Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 2, 1985

Thursday, November 2
The year was 1985, the actual year in question for Marty McFly in Back to the Future. On this day, that movie was still top at the Box Office after 18 weeks. Plus, we were beginning the coldest winter in U.S. history for most of the country.
Nine songs and moments from this day in 1985!
Aha-Take On Me
Madonna-Dress You Up
ABC-Be Near Me
Tears For Fears-Head Over Heels
The Hooters-And We Danced
Pat Benatar-Invincible
Mötley Crüe-Home Sweet Home
Simple Minds-Alive And Kicking
Stevie Wonder-Part Time Lover