Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 2, 1985

Thursday, November 2

The year was 1985, the actual year in question for Marty McFly in Back to the Future. On this day, that movie was still top at the Box Office after 18 weeks. Plus, we were beginning the coldest winter in U.S. history for most of the country.

Nine songs and moments from this day in 1985!

Aha-Take On Me

Madonna-Dress You Up

ABC-Be Near Me

Tears For Fears-Head Over Heels

The Hooters-And We Danced

Pat Benatar-Invincible

Mötley Crüe-Home Sweet Home

Simple Minds-Alive And Kicking

Stevie Wonder-Part Time Lover