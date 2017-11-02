Hershey’s Will Release New Candy Bar

It’s been a little bit over two decades, but Hershey’s is coming out with a new candy bar that is set to release on Dec 1st.

The new Hershey’s Gold has salty peanut and pretzel bits, as well as caramelized cream. Hershey’s officials say that this idea came about because of “the rising popularity of crunchi multi-textured candy.”

It’s the first new candy bar since 1995 when cookies ‘n’ creme came out. The original Hershey’s bar came out in 1900, followed by the special dark variety in 1939, then cookies ‘n’ creme in 1995 and now finally the Hershey’s Gold in 2017.

Will you try the new candy bar?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Associated Press