Did “Sport Illustrated” Predicted The Houston Astros’ Win Back In 2014?

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2014, 2017, Astros, Champions, Prediction, Sports Illustrated, win, World Series
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Back in 2014 Sports Illustrated ran a cover that might have actually predicted the Houston Astros’ championship win.

They were apparently determined that the Texas team, who were once considered a “laughingstock of baseball,” would grab their first title this year.

“Your 2017 World Series Champs,” read his headline on the magazine’s June 30, 2014 cover, which teased “an unprecedented look at how a franchise is going beyond Moneyball to build the game’s NEXT BIG THING.”

The cover also featured a photo of Houston outfielder George Springer, who was named the 2017 World Series MVP.

Via E! Online

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live