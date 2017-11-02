Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa Celebrates World Series Win By Proposing To His Girlfriend

By JT
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For the first time in their franchise’s history, the Houston Astros walked off the field as World Series champions last night.  Knowing that he would be getting a ring to commemorate the occasion soon, Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa decided to do the same for his girlfriend.

While being interviewed post game, Correra dropped to his knee and popped the question to his girlfriend, Miss Texas 2016 Daniella Rodriguez.

The team as so caught up in the celebrations, pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t realize he became engaged until a much later post game interview!

As for his plan had the Astros happened to lose?  Correa said there probably wouldn’t have been a proposal, but he “would have been crying!”

Congratulations to the Astros and the newly engaged couple!

Via MLB

