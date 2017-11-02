Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Still Aren’t Divorced

It’s been six years since Marie Shriver filed for divorce from the Terminator. However, their divorce still isn’t final.

During an interview on “OBJECTified,” TMZ’s own Harvey uncovered that the two were never officially divorced. Unfortunately, we have to wait until Sunday night for the episode to air to get Arnold’s side of the story.

So here’s what we do know…apparently, splitting up the properties takes years. Perhaps a little more complicated since they didn’t have a prenup.

According to TMZ, Maria is ready for things to be final, but Arnold is the one holding up the show.