Window Washers Dressed As Superheroes Surprise Kids At Children’s Medical Center Plano

By JT
(Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

In order to help celebrate Halloween, window washers donned superhero outfits to surprise some of the kids currently staying at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

After performing their duties, and saving the world from dirty windows, washers Spider-Man (Alex Barrera) and Batman (Joshua Rodriguez), went inside the hospital and handed out other surprises and goodies to the kids and their families.

The superhero window washers have become sort of a tradition at Children’s Medical Center Plano, one that will hopefully continue for many years to come!

Via Guide Live

