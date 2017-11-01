Popular Tampa Restaurant Bans All Children; Owner Says Parents “Couldn’t Keep Their Kids Under Control”

Troy Taylor opened Hampton Station in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa, Florida in 2015.

Quickly, it became a popular destination for craft beer and pizza, although Hampton Station has entered the news stratosphere for a different reason as of late. Taylor made the decision to ban children at all times from his establishment, after, in his own words, “a lot of people who couldn’t keep their kids under control.”

While not mentioning anything specific which resulted in the ban, Taylor does have one distinct memory that comes to mind. Had the worst happened, Taylor was certain he would have been sued. He told The Tampa Bay Times, “A kid was in danger and could have seriously been hurt. It’s a liability and safety issue. After the incident, I thought, this can’t happen again.”

Taylor decided to enact this ban, and has come under the ire of children and parents groups alike.

Still, it’s one of the toughest things Taylor has said he’s done. He’s avoided Facebook in order to stay away from all the negativity, but still he’s confident in his decision. The restaurant patio is easily accessible to the busy traffic on nearby Nebraska, along with less than desirable elements lurking in adjacent hotels, plus with the mixture of alcohol, dogs and kids, “it’s not always going to end well.”

Via Tampa Bay Times

