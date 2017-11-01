Michael Jackson Made $75 Million This Year From Beyond The Grave

Michael Jackson passed away eight years ago but he’s still making a whole lot of money. Jackson was just listed by Forbes as the highest earning dead celebrity for the fifth straight year, clearing $75 this year alone.

Forbes reports that Jackson’s continued financial success comes from his new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show, as well as a stake in EMI, the music publishing catalog.

Jackson is joined by fellow music legends Elvis Presley and Bob Marley who came in fourth and fifth respectively.

