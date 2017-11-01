Los Angeles Restaurant Transforms Into McDowell’s From “Coming To America” For Halloween

By JT
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In Eddie Murphy’s incredible 1988 film, Coming to America, a restaurant is featured called “McDowell’s,” which bears a strikingly similar resemblance to another fast food establishment featuring similar golden arches.

For Halloween, Los Angeles Restaurant Fat Sal’s decided to transform into a McDowell’s, because who says restaurants can’t play dress up, too?!

Fat Sal’s offered their own version of the McDowell’s classics, the Big Mick, along with the Sexual Chocolate Shake, and the Zamunda Fries.  In the film, Owner Cleo McDowell explains to Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem Joffer, “Me and the McDonald’s people, we have this little misunderstanding.  See they’re McDonald’s.  I’m McDowell’s.  They got the golden arches.  Mine is the golden arcs.”

Fat Sal’s even got a shout out from Arsenio Hall, who co-starred in the film.

