Los Angeles Restaurant Transforms Into McDowell’s From “Coming To America” For Halloween

In Eddie Murphy’s incredible 1988 film, Coming to America, a restaurant is featured called “McDowell’s,” which bears a strikingly similar resemblance to another fast food establishment featuring similar golden arches.

For Halloween, Los Angeles Restaurant Fat Sal’s decided to transform into a McDowell’s, because who says restaurants can’t play dress up, too?!

Coming To America fans (i.e. all of you, I hope): If you're in LA, hit Fat Sal's on Highland for an actual McDowell's. The Golden Arcs!! pic.twitter.com/z3LMkn8Oam — Amrit Singh (@amritsingh) October 30, 2017

Fat Sal’s offered their own version of the McDowell’s classics, the Big Mick, along with the Sexual Chocolate Shake, and the Zamunda Fries. In the film, Owner Cleo McDowell explains to Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem Joffer, “Me and the McDonald’s people, we have this little misunderstanding. See they’re McDonald’s. I’m McDowell’s. They got the golden arches. Mine is the golden arcs.”

Fat Sal’s even got a shout out from Arsenio Hall, who co-starred in the film.

Via ABC7

