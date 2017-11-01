Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 1, 1983

Wednesday, November 1
The year was 1983, and it was the last day for our species…to exist wihtout Michael Jackson’s Thriller! The Nashville Network launches on cable tv, and “Martin Luther King Jr. Day” becomes a national holiday.
Nine songs and moments from November 1, 1983!
Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep
Quiet Riot-Cum On Feel The Noize
Billy Joel-Uptown Girl
Big Country-In A Big Country
Def Leppard-Foolin’
The Motels-Suddenly Last Summer
Bob Seger-Old Time Rock & Roll (Courtesy of Risky Business)
Spandau Balet-True
Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton-Islands In The Stream