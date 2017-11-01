Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 1, 1983

Wednesday, November 1

The year was 1983, and it was the last day for our species…to exist wihtout Michael Jackson’s Thriller!  The Nashville Network launches on cable tv, and “Martin Luther King Jr. Day” becomes a national holiday.

Nine songs and moments from November 1, 1983!

Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep

Quiet Riot-Cum On Feel The Noize

Billy Joel-Uptown Girl

Big Country-In A Big Country

Def Leppard-Foolin’

The Motels-Suddenly Last Summer

Bob Seger-Old Time Rock & Roll (Courtesy of Risky Business)

Spandau Balet-True

Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton-Islands In The Stream

