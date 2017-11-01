Here’s How To Score A Free Taco Only TODAY From Taco Bell!

By JT
(Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

This World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will go down as one of the best contests of all time.  Lead changes and extra innings have made for an incredibly dramatic series this year, but now we all have something else to thank these teams for, besides some incredible games that is.

Today is the day, whether you be a baseball fan or not, can score a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros.  All Series long, Taco Bell ran a promotion that would hand everyone a free taco as long as someone stole a base.

Well Cameron Maybin did just that, and today is the day we can collect our tacos.

Today from 2pm-6pm, you can “steal” a Doritos Los Taco from any participating location (as long as supplies last), and no purchase is necessary!

According to Taco Bell, they began selling the Doritos Los Taco in 2014, calling it “one of the most iconic inventions in the history of tacos, or possibly food for that matter.”

Via Guide Live

