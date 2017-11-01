Dairy Queen Closing More Than 2 Dozen Restaurants

29 stores in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma will be closing down.
According to the Amarillo Globe-News website, amarillo.com, only two restaurants in North Texas will be closing down, the rest are mainly located in the pan handle and South Plains areas. KLBK in Lubbock says that Vasari LLC is shutting down so many stores is due to the affects of hurricane Harvey, and that many of its restaurants are in “prime oil country, it has struggled to survive the far-reaching effects of dramatic declines in oil prices.” “Most recently, several of (Vasari’s) stores were negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey, resulting in physical damage, extended closures and loss of inventory.”
The list of restaurants are listed below
Texas
Crosbyton, 303 West Main Street
Denver City, 500 West Broadway
Idalou, 108 West 1st Street
Lockney, 217 South Main Street
Merkel, 1107 North 7th Street
Post, 601 North Broadway
Seagraves, 1005 Railroad
Clarendon, 603 West 2nd Street
Claude, 298 West 1st Street
Coleman, 2000 South Commercial Avenue
Perryton, 1014 South Main Street
Shamrock, 1243 North Main Street
Wellington, 1010 Houston Street
Dalhart, 215 Oak Avenue
Dumas, 224 S. Dumas Avenue
Gruver, 200 Main Street
Haskell, 211 North 1st Street
Stratford, 502 East Texas Avenue
Cedar Hill, 303 West Copper Street
Carrollton, 3488 East Rosemead Parkway
Waco, 125 LaSalle
San Augustine, 1010 Nacogdoches Highway
Conroe, 1612 North Frazier Street
Giddings, 977 East Austin Street
Oklahoma
Clinton, 720 West Gary Boulevard
Admiral, 7819 East Admiral Place
Owasso, 9495 North Owasso Expressway
New Mexico
Hobbs, 220 West Bender Boulevard
Raton, 1630 Cedar Street