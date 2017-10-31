You Can Own A Replica Of The Ecto-1 From “Ghostbusters!”

By JT
(Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Lyft)

Mike Barr spent thousands of dollars bringing a hearse from America to his native Belfast.

He bought the Cadillac off eBay in 1991, completely refurbished the vehicle to look exactly like the Ecto-1, the vehicle used by Doctors Venkman, Stantz, and Spangler in the hit film Ghostbusters.  Now, Barr has decided to put his car up for sale.  While the original 1984 film used a vehicle modeled by a 1959 Cadillac,  the vehicle in the 2016 remake of the film was based on of a later model.

The replica was even used in promotional appearances for the 2016 film, and it can all be yours for under $40,000.

