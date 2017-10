They call her “Whatawoman“.

Her name is Renee Fuji, she’s from Fort Worth – and told us last night that this is all quite overwhelming. We hope she’s talking to an agent, because Whataburger is going to want to hire her – especially after that bogus Foursquare poll a few weeks ago.

Seriously, this might be the best superhero mascot since the Texas Lottery got rid of Scratchman.

Okay, In-N-Out. Let’s see you come up with something like this!