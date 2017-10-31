UT & Fun With Chemistry’s Dr. Kate Biberdorf Demonstrates A Self-Carving Pumpkin

Happy Halloween!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Please don’t try this at home.

Let’s commemorate this beautiful holiday with a self-carving pumpkin! And by “self-carving,” we mean fire, explosions, and chemistry!!!

In this week’s episode of Fun with Chemistry, Dr. Kate Biberdorf of The University of Texas demonstrates how to carve a pumpkin with a little help from some calcium carbide and fire! Once you light this bad boy up, it will blow the face right out of the pumpkin’s head!

One of my favorite demos!! I ❤️ collaborating with @amypoehlersmartgirls #chemisfun #hookem

A post shared by Dr. Kate Biberdorf (@funwithchem) on

Awesome! And even better in slowmo!

 

