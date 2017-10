According to Twitter, after the premiere of ‘Stranger Things 2,’ the second season to the critically acclaimed show, ‘Stranger Things’ became the most Tweeted about series, even beating out giants like ‘Game of Thrones.’

In just three days ‘Stranger Things’ managed to pull in 3.7 million Tweets. Netflix is known for their record breaking Twitter turn out. ’13 Reasons Why’ also broke records back in early 2017.

Via Fox News