State Files Notices with 127 Gas Stations for Price Gouging During Hurricane

The State of Texas has formally notified 127 gas stations of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Attorney General Paxton, said numerous violations involved gas stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area – a virtually unaffected area.

“At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of vulnerable Texans by any individuals or businesses looking to profit from the hurricane,” Attorney General Paxton said, in a statement.

During the Harvey emergency, over 5,000 price-gouging complaints were filed, many including receipts as evidence.

The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) prohibits anyone from taking advantage of a disaster declared by the governor and selling or leasing fuel or other necessities for excessive or exorbitant prices.

AG Paxton is giving business owners a chance to settle directly with his office, or face a lawsuit which include civil penalties of $20,000 per violation, consumer refunds and a court order preventing any future violation.