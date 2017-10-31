New Traffic Signals Causing More Harm than Good

A traffic signal designed to make roads safer and ease congestion at busy intersections is coming under fire for doing the opposite.

T Texas Department of Transportation has set a new standard for left turn intersections, now with a flashing yellow turn signal, indicating a turn with caution. The signals are still being phased in, so nearly every traffic light has a different set of rules.

Kelly Talamantes is one North Texas resident left to suffer the inconsistencies among traffic lights, when a driver misjudged the distance turned into her husband’s motorcycle. The crash threw him into a metal pole, killing him instantly and launching her nearly 400 feet into a brick wall.

After their horrifying crash, two more accidents occurred at the same intersection, prompting the city to shut off the flashing yellow turn signal. However, one block west that flashing light remains.

The problem, is changing technology means there’s no consistency from one block to the next. Fort Worth has nearly 900 signalized intersections, with at least three different types of signalization and signage on left turn lanes.

Kelly believes there should be more consistency between traffic lights, to avoid changing signals only when a death occurs.