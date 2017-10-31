Neil Patrick Harris Has Reveled his Families Halloween Photo

Filed Under: Family Photo, Halloween, Neil patrick Harris, NPH
(Photo by Ari Perilstein/WireImage)

While most of us try and nail couples costumes, Neil Patrick Harris and family almost always slay in their yearly family Halloween photo.

This years theme, Carnival freak Show. Their over the top costumes couldn’t be more perfect. Harris’ caption reads “Hurry, hurry, step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween.” The photo is an ode to American Horror Story’s season 4. The name of their show “the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities” is very similar to the one in “Freak Show,” Fräulein Elsa’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Years past themes have been peter pan, Wizard of Oz and even Star Wars. Check out this years pic below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live