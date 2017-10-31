LFO Singer Devin Lima Diagnosed With Stage 4 Adrenal Cancer

Singer of the band LFO, Devin Lima, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal cancer.

Bandmate Brad Fischetti broke the news to LFO fans worldwide through a video posted to YouTube, announcing that Lima’s diagnosis after doctors removed a tumor from Lima a week ago.

Lima is set to undergo chemotherapy and radiation, and will have to take long-term medications, as doctors are concerned, “there might be cancer cells present in his body.”

A return to the stage, however, is definitely not ruled out, and Fischetti said that Lima uses that goal as motivation to continue fighting. Fishchetti said in the video, “It’s my hope and prayer that we have that opportunity again. Actually, I know that we’ll have that opportunity again.”

