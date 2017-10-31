JAY-Z and Beyonce Are Once Again King and Queen of Halloween

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

Yesterday (Oct. 30), we got a sneak peek at several musicians’ Halloween costumes from the weekend. Today, Jay-Z and Beyoncé trump them all.

At a party held by Kelly Rowland, the power couple came dressed as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim. JAY-Z donned a red leather jacket with a white t-shirt, shades and a walking cane. Beyoncé mirrored Lil’ Kim’s style from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” music video, complete with a curly black wig, white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses.

#JayZ & #Beyonce dressed as #Biggie & #LilKim at #KellyRowland's halloween party last night 👀 #TSRHalloweenWars

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

We look forward to seeing if the couple has more costume fun in mind with their family. In previous years, Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy have dressed up as Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson, while in and the family has portrayed the cast of Coming to America.

Janet and MJ

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Coming to America🎃

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Other musicians who got in on the Halloween fun included Usher, Nas and Swizz Beatz.

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Heyyyyyy youuuuu guysssss #goonies #funtimes ⚡️⚡️ Rocky Road ..... 🕺🏽

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

If you’re not sure, there’s not much time left to decide. Happy Halloween!

