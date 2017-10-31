Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize Speech Turned Into New Book

By Scott T. Sterling
Bob Dylan’s acceptance speech for his 2016 Nobel Prize in literature has been transformed into a 32-page book, The Nobel Lecture.
Related: Bob Dylan Announces ‘Gospel Years’ Bootleg Box Set
The book is available as a standard hardcover, but will also be released in a signed and numbered limited edition of just 100 copies. See details on this special edition here.
The limited edition is for hardcore fans with a sizable disposable income, as it costs a cool $2,500.
Listen to Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize in Literature acceptance speech below.