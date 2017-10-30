The Crown Star Claire Foy Defends Adam Sandler’s Knee Touch On Graham Norton

It may have been an awkward moment on the Graham Norton show, but actress Claire Foy doesn’t believe Adam Sandler meant anything sexual when he touched her knee.

Let’s start things off with the clip that everyone is talking about. Adam Sandler, along with Claire Foy, Emma Thomspon, and Cara Delevingne did an interview with Graham Norton. During that interview Sandler put his hand on Foy’s knee twice. One of those times Foy seemed to make fun of his gesture by placing her hand on his knee. Then he did it again, in which Foy can be seen putting her hand on top of his hand, again looking like she’s making fun of him.

Of course, people are calling the incident awkward and uncomfortable. And no surprise, both Sandler and Foy’s people have released statements. Sandler’s team called it a “friendly gesture”. Not too long after that, Foy’s people said…

“We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire.”

And there you have it.