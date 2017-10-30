Kristen Bell’s Daughter Forced Her To Dress As Elsa For Halloween; Bell Voiced Anna In “Frozen.”

Despite her many attempts, Kristen Bell admitted to USA Today that “we’re not an Anna family.”

This of course, referring to Bell’s portrayal of the character “Anna” in the Disney mega-success, Frozen. Bell was opposite Idina Menzel, who voiced “Elsa,” who of course sang the incredible “Let It Go.”

Bell’s family is so much not an Anna family, that her daughter DEMANDED that she and Bell both dress as Elsa for Halloween, so what’s a mother supposed to do? Bell posted a hilarious picture on Instagram showing she caved in to her daughter’s requests, and they both went as Elsa.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Bell’s daughter cannot be convinced, even though her own mother voices Anna. Bell continued telling USA Today, “She don’t care. Anytime the word Halloween comes up she wants to put on her Elsa dress and her gloves. The gloves are a very big deal.”

Via USA Today

