Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Cat Day

Monday, October 30
Sometimes, we miss some of the best National Day Celebrations because we’re not on over the weekend. One of those was yesterday…National Cat Day! With Halloween being tomorrow, it seems like an appropriate warm up act!
Nine songs and moments from National Cat Day!
Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages
The Cure-Lovecats
The Bangles-Eternal Flame
Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger
Stray Cats-Stray Cat Strut
Elton John-Can You Feel The Love Tonight?
Sly Fox-Let’s Go All The Way
Katy Perry-Roar
Janet Jackson-Black Cat