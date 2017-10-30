Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Cat Day

Monday, October 30

Sometimes, we miss some of the best National Day Celebrations because we’re not on over the weekend. One of those was yesterday…National Cat Day! With Halloween being tomorrow, it seems like an appropriate warm up act!

Nine songs and moments from National Cat Day!

Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages

The Cure-Lovecats

The Bangles-Eternal Flame

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Stray Cats-Stray Cat Strut

Elton John-Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

Sly Fox-Let’s Go All The Way

Katy Perry-Roar

Janet Jackson-Black Cat