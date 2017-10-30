‘House Of Cards’ Canceled After Kevin Spacey Controversy

Kevin Spacey has been getting the heat after what he had confessed in BuzzFeed.

He is being accused of making sexual advances back in 1986 with a 14-year-old boy. After hearing the confession, Netflix will cancel House of Cards after the sixth season.

Spacey doesn’t remember what happened at his apartment back in ’86 but he says, “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

The fans took it all to Twitter following the accusation and most people where shocked and have stopped watching the show.

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via NBC5

