Demi Lovato revealed her Halloween costume on social media today, and she is literally a copy of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

People have been dressing up as Selena this year (the singer died over 22 years ago), but Demi after sharing it on her SnapChat, has everyone speechless. Seriously though, look how amazing she looks!

DEMI LOVATO DRESSED AS SELENA. I AM SWEATING. pic.twitter.com/6Lo5GP5JsV — konfectionery kween™ (@muhhhrie) October 29, 2017

Selena will be memorialized on the Walk of Fame this Friday.

-source via huffingtonpost.com