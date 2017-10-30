Counter-Protesters Drown Out Hate Speech At White Supremacy Rally By Blasting “La Bamba” Over Loudspeakers (Video)

A speaker at a white supremacy rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee had a difficult time spouting his rhetoric thanks to a group who gathered to protest made their voices known. Well rather, the voice of Ritchie Valens known.

Hundreds of supremacists were brandishing homemade toys like weapons and shields with various logos and slogans as their leader Michael Hill took the stage. As he began to speak, a group of counter-protestors off to the side began BLASTING Ritchie Valens’ 1958 hit, “La Bamba,” and it completely drowned out whatever Hill was trying to say.

Counterprotesters play "La Bamba" while "White Lives Matter" rally leader Michael Hill speaks pic.twitter.com/8epfUVLzba — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 28, 2017

Angrily, Hill kept saying, “You can party all you want to, but we are just getting stared,” but luckily nobody could hear him because of the music!

Via Raw Story

