Adam Levine Finds Wearing Women’s Clothes “Is Not Easy” After Raiding Wife’s Closet For Halloween Costume

Before Adam Levine headed out to the annual Casamigos Halloween Party, he raided his wife’s closet trying to find inspiration for a costume.

Levine found that wearing women’s clothing is not easy at all, after we’re sure he went through hundreds of looks trying to find jut the right one!

Raided my wife’s closet. Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females. A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Levine finally settled on his sexy lady costume, which consisted of a leopard-print camisole and zebra-print mini skirt, with a cropped fur jacket, pastel pink wig, and ripped fishnets.

27/10/17 Adam Levine ขณะสวมชุดของภรรยา Behati Prinsloo จาก 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party pic.twitter.com/aDIXq7Jqo2 — Celebrity Style (@celebstyleth) October 29, 2017

We’re not sure if he really pulled off the look, though.

