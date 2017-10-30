Adam Levine Finds Wearing Women’s Clothes “Is Not Easy” After Raiding Wife’s Closet For Halloween Costume

Before Adam Levine headed out to the annual Casamigos Halloween Party, he raided his wife’s closet trying to find inspiration for a costume.
Levine found that wearing women’s clothing is not easy at all, after we’re sure he went through hundreds of looks trying to find jut the right one!
Levine finally settled on his sexy lady costume, which consisted of a leopard-print camisole and zebra-print mini skirt, with a cropped fur jacket, pastel pink wig, and ripped fishnets.
We’re not sure if he really pulled off the look, though.
Via ET