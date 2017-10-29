This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Ties the Knot

Filed Under: Justin Hartley, This Is Us, Wedding
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

The This Is Us star tied the knot with actress Chrishell Stause on Saturday.

E News reports the wedding took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore, was one of the first guests to arrive. Hartley wore a navy tuxedo and a bow tie, while the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier dress with spaghetti straps and a big pouffy feathered skirt that revealed part of her legs. Eariler this month Hartley told  Us Weekly “I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together. I love that, but I’m actually really looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years. It’s going to be great.”

 

