‘The Rock’ Johnson Hasn’t Ruled Out Of Running For President

Do you remember when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he may run for president in the 2020 elections? Well, its been a year and he still hasn’t ruled it out yet.

The Rock was seen at the Los Angeles Comic Con because he’s been promoting his new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that,” he says. He mentions that if he does run for president, that “it would be a great opportunity to help people.”

There has been a handful of celebrities who wants to run for president, but no one has confirmed. To check the celebrities who are thinking about running, click here.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via People