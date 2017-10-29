‘Homeless Christmas Tree’ In Fort Worth Is Brought Back To Life

If you ever go down on Interstate 30 westbound towards Fort Worth, you’ll see a lonely little tree sitting at a hilltop.

Well, it died because everyone loved the tree so much that they have decorated the tree and just gave it tons and tons of love. Now, a replant from the original seed is now growing but city forestry officials say just leave the little tree alone.

The tree symbolizes the homeless and the forgotten during the holidays.

“People should be aware that if you wrap something around a tree trunk, it can kill the tree,” city forester Melinda Adam says. “Lots of people wrap their trees with lights. But people were wrapping this tree all year long. There were so many people abusing this tree.”

It is actually illegal to damage a tree since it is state property.

City officials are telling residents to let the tree grow.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Star Telegram