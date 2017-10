An eyewitness tell TMZ McDonald drove his silver Porsche off the highway, taking out a gas meter.

The Happy Gilmore Star was taken into custody in the Lake Arrowhead area on Saturday around 9 PM. McDonald was taken to a nearby jail where he’s being kept until he sobers up. This is not McDonald’s first drunk driving case. He was arrested in 2013 for DWI in Wilmington, North Carolina.