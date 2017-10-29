Boyfriend Writes Up Contract to Avoid Stranger Things Spoilers

That’s one way to avoid spoilers.

Harry Moore decided to write up a contract for him and his girlfriend before they started watching season 2 of Stranger Things. The contract states if either of them saw a spoiler to not mention it to one another. Another point in the contract states that no episode of season two can be consumed in the absence of the partner. “My girlfriend’s reaction was and I quote ‘I was going to tweet about it but didn’t want people thinking my boyfriend is a psycho,'” he told Mashable. “The joke’s on her now because I tweeted about it myself and people already think I’m a psycho.” if the contract is broken the Netflix password will changed. “Any breach of the contract will result in immediate disqualification from our relationship,” he said. “And the changing of my Netflix password” Netflix re-tweeted him so I guess they approve of the contract.

I take stranger things v seriously pic.twitter.com/Jyo9v5DeyC — Harry Moore (@Harry_Moore_) October 26, 2017